Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson fall victims to home invasion

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson's home 'burgled' by intruders

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson’s house has reportedly been broken into by burglars after they smashed glass to gain access to a guest house.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “The break-in happened in broad daylight while the couple was out of town.”

“An alarm triggered by the broken glass wasn’t enough to stop the thieves from going inside,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “But the good news here is the thieves did not make it inside the main house.”

The insider also mentioned it was “unclear what, if anything, was stolen and how much those items might be worth”.

The source revealed Tom and Rita went through their belonging to figure out what’s missing.

The insider pointed out that the burglars tried to target Tom’s $26million mansion in the Pacific Palisades.

Another source shared that this house invasion was happened by one of the many gangs in LA who had systematically targeting celebs’ mansions in LA when they were out of town.

The news of the break-in of Tom’s home came after Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s LA property was looted.

Meanwhile, Tom’s troubled son Chet Hanks, who opened up his past struggles with addiction, talked about new sense of normalcy.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Chet explained, “I'm ready for people to see that I'm just a regular guy. That's why I signed up for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.”

“None of this would be possible without sobriety. It's not difficult at all. What's difficult is when you're trying to manage your life and you're not sober, that's what's difficult,” he added.