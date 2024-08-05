King Charles moves to Scottish residence following Mey Highland Games

King Charles has retreated to his Scottish home following the vibrant Mey Highland Games, an annual highlight in the royal calendar.



Held on the first Saturday in August, the games feature a thrilling mix of running, tug of war, Highland dancing, and bagpiping.



The 75-year-old monarch, who has been a regular at the event, took on the role of chieftain in 2002, succeeding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Following this year’s festivities, it’s believed Charles is now enjoying some time at the Castle of Mey, nestled in Caithness on Scotland’s North coast.

The Castle of Mey, a beloved Scottish retreat, continues to be a royal favorite.

Purchased and lovingly restored by the Queen Mother between 1953 and 1955, the castle was a cherished summer getaway where she spent three weeks each August and ten days in October.

Upon her passing in 2002, the property was inherited by King Charles.



Currently, the Castle of Mey is the most likely destination for Charles following the Mey Highland Games.

However, there's also a possibility that he could be staying at Birkhall, another esteemed Scottish residence.

Located on the Balmoral estate, Birkhall is both King Charles and Queen Camilla's private retreat and a former home of the Queen Mother, who fondly described it as a "little big house."