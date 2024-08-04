‘Advise dissolution of assembly’ if PML-N govt facing threat: PPP to PM

PPP top leaders Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari along with PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz can be seen discussing issues during a meeting on February 5, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

ISLAMABAD: As the coalition government's fate hangs in the balance ahead of the Supreme Court’s detailed verdict on reserved seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said on Sunday that his party was ready for fresh elections if the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was sensing any threat.



The statement follows a notable rise in the federal government’s loaded frustration, evident from its subdued criticism of the Supreme Court for delaying its detailed verdict on reserved seats. This trend can jeopardise the ruling coalition's two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, according to political observers.

"If there is a danger," said Bukhari while talking to a private news channel, adding: "[...] then the Prime Minister should advise dissolving parliament and going for new elections."

He questioned the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for not "sharing details with the PPP if it is facing any danger."

The politician said that his party — the major coalition partner of the PML-N government in the Centre — was ready to strengthen the ruling party in parliament, but it has to deliver.

Criticising the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bukhari said that President Asif Ali Zardari had many times offered to mediate and help negotiate political disputes. "But, someone should express willingness to sit and talk."

The former Senate chairman alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan was an "untrustworthy man who takes U-turns in politics as a matter of pride."

Throwing shade at the incarcerated former premier's recent statements, he further said that Imran had shown his readiness to hold negotiations with the establishment and announced authorising senior politician Mahmood Khan Achakzai to talk, but later he stepped back from his affirmations.

Bukhari said that the Bilawal-led party believed in constitutional supremacy and that every solution should be derived from the Constitution.

He also warned that the country would suffer severe consequences if the system were derailed.

More to follow...