Hugh Jackman gets emotional recalling reunion with Ke Huy Quan

Hugh Jackman shared a heartwarming anecdote about reuniting with Ke Huy Quan, his former co-star from the original X-Men film, after 24 years.



Jackman posted a photo of the two at Kevin Feige's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, accompanied by a voiceover where he reminisces about their emotional reunion.

“One of the things about the movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years that I’ve been playing Wolverine,” the Les Misérables star said about Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I saw Ke Huy Quan — and of course, he won an Oscar recently, and his story is incredible, and his career is incredible — and we saw each other, and we embraced because we worked together on X-Men.”

Jackman praised Loki actor, who was part of the 2000 film's stunt squad, for his outstanding performance.

“That’s really where I learned a lot, a lot about how to do action movies, and how to do stunts, and it was just really cool to see him again and to reconnect,” the Logan star said.

Quan also wrote about their reunion on social media years later, including a now-famous selfie with Jackman. He opened the caption by stating that he saw Deadpool and Wolverine, and it was "awesome."

“Ran into Hugh Jackman recently,” he continued.

“The last time I saw him was 24 yrs ago on the set of X-men when he first trained as Wolverine. He is just as nice as I remembered. Huge congratulations to @thehughjackman @vancityreynolds and the entire Deadpool team on a record opening. Bravo.”