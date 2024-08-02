King Charles faces backlash over treatment of Prince Harry: 'it's not normal'

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK on May 7

King Charles did not meet with Prince Harry during his recent visit to the UK, a move that left one royal expert gob-smacked.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK on May 7 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Speculation about a potential father-son reunion circulated before his arrival but was quickly dispelled.

Upon arriving at his former residence for the brief visit, a spokesperson for the Duke stated, "Unfortunately, it will not be possible due to His Majesty's full schedule. The Duke understands his father's commitments and priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond commented on the rift between the Duke of Sussex and his family in the UK in an interview with Sky News, expressing surprise at the decision and noting how it underscores the depth of the rift.



She said: "I think it speaks volumes about the depth of the rift. I can't understand it. I've spent 35 years reporting on this family and they still astonish me at every turn. Perhaps it's because I'm very close to my family. I can't comprehend how, with your younger son - for all that has happened - you can't even share a croissant with him.

"The king is busy. He still has engagements and is under treatment for cancer, but still, there must have been a window of opportunity. For me, it speaks volumes about the depth of rift." Previously, royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror that "the depth of the rift with the Royal Family has, if anything, deepened after Harry’s recent visit".

He went on to touch on the "utterly bizarre subsequent controversy over whether his father was too busy to meet him which is extremely unhelpful as he needs to project a positive image", and then offered some advice on how the Sussexes can "thrive" going forward.

"If they are to thrive and not just survive they must avoid offending the Royal Family, their attacks have cost both them and the royals popularity and made them appear extremely destructive and also hypocritical over the issue of privacy," he added.

It comes as speculation is rife on whether the Sussexes would join the family in Scotland with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and if they'll get an invite to in a bid to heal their rift with the Firm.

However, if they decide to join the rest of the family up in Scotland, there is a "major stumbling block" that the Sussexes would need to overcome.

According to The Telegraph, unless Harry can overturn a ruling by the Home Office that he is not immediately entitled to police protection when in the UK - he does not feel he can bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to his homeland.