Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's biggest fear laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's biggest fear about laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are making headlines for their latest interview and upcoming foreign trip, have made a very smart decision about their beloved people amid fear of their security.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet away from the spotlight as the couple are concerned about their well-being.

Meghan and Harry's friend claims the Duke is even hesitant to step out with his children out of concern for their safety.

The Duke, who fights for increased security for their family of four, still feels the pain of the 1997 death of his mother Princess Diana in a high-speed car chase weighs heavily, particularly now that he is a parent.

"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.

"He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm."

The insider went on: "As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself."

Despite the discord, Harry "doesn’t want to fight about this anymore. He wants to have a relationship with his family," a friend says.



"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this," says the former staffer.



Multiple well-placed insiders in Harry's circle claim that the royal believes the monarch has the power to reinstate his security. However, according to experts, the King has not the authority to allow him what the wants as he himself has to follow the law.

The issue has shifted their conversation from frustration to "complete silence" from the King, according to Harry's friend.

