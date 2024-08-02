Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally react to divorce rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly put an end to their divorce rumours with a surprising move



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently left the internet in a frenzy after a teaser from their upcoming joint interview for CBS News was released.

Notably, the former working royals are all set to appear on the TV screens together on the coming Sunday after their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2020.

Several royal fans have been speculating that Harry and Meghan put on a united front and apparently squashed the rumours of their marital woes with their interview.

The Montecito couple can be seen supporting each other stances during a viral clip from the interview, suggesting the two have been on the same page.

For the unversed, previously Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that Harry and Meghan were not been on the same page about their declining popularity since their exit from the royal family.

The royal expert claimed that Harry does not take a "great deal of interest in random polls about their popularity..."

However, the expert revealed that "media savvy Meghan" might find it harder to swallow the pill of constant criticism by themedia.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan's CBS Sunday Morning interview will air on August 4 in which the Sussexes open up about the growing cases of online hate and its negative impact on their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.