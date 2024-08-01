Queen Camilla warns Prince William, Kate Middleton over disrespect to King Charles

Charles and Kate, both are receiving cancer treatment

Since ascending to the throne, King Charles has relied on the support of his heir, Prince William, though their relationship has had its challenges.

While much has been said about their bond over the years, with suggestions that Charles was closer to his younger son, Prince Harry, in the past, it appears that father and eldest son have since reconciled, possibly with the assistance of the Princess of Wales.

In a recent royal biography titled Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, author Robert Jobson reveals that Queen Camilla would occasionally subtly remind William of the hierarchy when she perceived him to be lacking respect toward his father.

Jobson recounts an incident where William and Kate sought to join Charles and Camilla's security convoy leaving Windsor Castle, inadvertently causing the older couple to wait.

The book explains: "When Charles was kept waiting several minutes for the couple, Camilla insisted they go without them. As William and Catherine emerged, all they could see were the blue flashing lights of the motorbikes disappearing in the distance."

The relationship between William and his stepmother is also thought to have been complicated, especially in the early days. But with their spouses, Charles and Kate, both receiving cancer diagnoses earlier this year, they have both found themselves in a tough situation. A

nd according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, recent months have now brought the pair "much closer". She told OK!: "They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the King and the Princess recover.

"Times of adversity often bring people much closer together. For all the progress that has been made in cancer treatment, it is still a scary thing. "And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses too), there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all.

"When the late Queen died, William spoke of how she had been at his side at 'the happiest moments' and 'saddest days of his life'. Now, Camilla is sharing some of those times with him and it must surely cement their relationship."

Reflecting on what life is like for someone in such a high-pressure, public-facing role, Jennie added: "There are so very few people that a senior royal can trust absolutely... and Camilla must now be one of that number for William. And I'm sure it is a two-way street with William offering moral support to Camilla as well."