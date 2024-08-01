Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's first joint interview since Winfrey tell-all chat set to air

Meghan Markel, Prince Harry's new tell-all joint interview airs amid royal health crisis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly sat down with a US TV icon for a brand new tell-all interview as fear about King Charles and Princess Kate's health grows.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filmed a new interview with Jane Pauley for “CBS Sunday Morning.”



It's Harry and Meghan's first joint interview since their bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, when the couple lobbed several bombs at the royal family, including shocking claims that senior royals had asked what color the couple’s children’s skin would be.

The couple's shocking move comes amid reports of cancer-stricken King Charles' brutal snub to Harry as the monarch reportedly refused to attend his estranged son's phone calls.

The California-based couple spoke to the 73-year-old presenter about their new initiative centered around kids and social media.

The interview, which is set to air this Sunday, will feature Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents talking about a continuation of their work with the fathers and mothers who have lost their children to online bullying and abuse.

The couple new explosive chat is set to air at the time when the royal family is facing health crisis as King Charles and Princess Kate are still receiving cancer treatment.

The couple previously sat down with US TV host Winfrey during Queen Elizabeth II's final days, sparking reactions from royal fans for the timing of their bombshell chat about their royal life.

It's being claimed that Harry, who remains estranged from his father and brother, is angry at his royal relatives amid his ongoing security battle. The are also reports that the Duke may reconsider a reunion only if the King reinstates his UK security.

