Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to release joint statement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have reportedly decided to end their two-year marriage, could soon release a joint statement about their shocking decision.

Affleck and Lopez's fairytale romance, that made headlines for their decades-old on-and-off relationship, appears to be nearing its end for good.

They couple, who have reportedly finalised their divorce papers, are strategically timing a public announcement with a carefully crafted joint statement to end the journey in a peaceful way.

There are reports music sensation Lopez and her actor husband Affleck are heading for divorce. However, music sensation Lopez and her actor husband Affleck have not commented on the separation so far, but reports of the couple's marital woes have skyrocketed.

"They finalised the divorce papers a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them," a source told Daily Mail.

Few close friends of On the Floor hitmaker have reportedly described Affleck's recent actions as a "stab to the heart," including his surprising decision to buy a new home in Los Angeles and skip both his wife's birthday and their second wedding anniversary in the Hamptons.

Meanwhile, some fans and friends of Affleck and Lopez still stick to the truth about their current relationship status (husband and wife), slamming reports as rumours and a failed attempt to drive a wedge between the sweet couple.

Lopez is the mother of twins and Ben Affleck also shares three children with former wife Jennifer Garner. There are also speculations that Affleck will rekindle his relationship with Garner after calling it quits with Lopez.