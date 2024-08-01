Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's significant move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a significant decision regarding their potential return to the UK, according to recent reports.

After their marriage in 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020 and relocated to California in June 2020.

They have since resided in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Despite their current residence in the US, Prince was reportedly exploring property options in England.

However, the couple has decided to pause their search for a UK home temporarily.

This delay is reportedly due to ongoing discussions with the Home Office regarding their security arrangements.

Prince Harry is eager to spend more time in the UK but is awaiting resolution of security issues before making a move, according to a source cited by express.co.uk.

The Duke of Sussex, along with Meghan Markle, had planned to search for a part-time residence near Windsor this year.

The source indicated that Harry and Meghan hoped the appeals process would be resolved by the end of July to facilitate their home search.

Yet, the legal proceedings have progressed more slowly than anticipated.