Shawn Mendes reveals new album release date and panic attacks

Shawn Mendes has announced the release date of his upcoming album, Shawn, set for October 18.

The 26-year-old singer shared the news through an emotional Instagram post, reflecting on his recent struggles with mental health.

In the post, Mendes expressed his deep gratitude to his friends and family for their unwavering support over the past two years.

Accompanied by a black-and-white video montage of him playing guitar and walking barefoot in a forest, he conveyed his appreciation in a heartfelt caption.

"Honestly, thank god for my friends and family," Mendes wrote. "Life can be brutal, but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better.

I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple of years, let alone make an album, without you."

He specifically thanked numerous individuals, including Scott, Mike, Eddie, Andrew, and many others, as well as his parents.

"I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me," Mendes wrote.

He also reflected on his journey, stating, "Two years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."