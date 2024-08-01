Prince William, Kate Middleton set to make delightful announcement

Kensington Palace gives fresh update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly decided to break away from 'stresses' this summer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be planning to spend fun-filled summer with their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - who have broken up from school for the holidays

The couple, according to Kensington Palace insider, could soon release their new family photos with a delightful announcement about their future plans and fresh update on Kate's health.

William and Kate are no doubt spending some much-needed quality time with their children during the Summer holiday.

The royal family's summer weeks are often full of traditions as the members of the Firm typically head up to stay at the King's Balmoral Estate, the late Queen's favourite place, in Scotland.



King Charles and Queen Camilla will be enjoying an extended stay at their residence this year, but it's unknown whether the Wales family will be joining them.

However, the family of five has decided to break away from the stresses of health woes, public engagements, busy schedules and school runs.

It would also be a welcome distraction for Kate who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales have attended only two important events this year. She made a triumphant appearance at the King's official birthday celebrations , popularly known Trooping the Colour, in June and stepped out to watch the Wimbledon finals at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, of which she is a patron.



If the Waleses head to Balmoral Castle for their summer break, it'll be the change of scenery and gorgeous landscape that will relieve the royal couple of any stresses they may have.



Professor Helen Dodd, psychologist spoke to HELLO! about the importance of children getting out and getting active, but also how important a break is for parents, saying: "A change of scenery is often more important for parents, helping them to switch off from work, daily stresses and chores."

"Children don't necessarily need a change of scenery to have these opportunities but often families will seek out holiday spots that provide them."