Christina Applegate reveals reason for her only plastic surgery

Christina Applegate on plastic surgery

Christina Applegate admitted about getting under the knife, but revealed that it was not what she wanted.



The longtime actress got candid about her only plastic surgery during the newest episode of her and co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler's podcast, MeSsy, and shared that she went through the process because some producer made some comments about her face.

"At 27 years old, I was on a show and one of the producers, very famous people who did a very famous show as well, said, 'Hey, we're having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big,'" the now 52-year-old star shared, mentioning how they are a hereditary feature.

"And he goes, 'I suggest you get them removed.' And you know what? I did."

The Emmy winner also recalled a more recent instance that happened ahead of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The director told her that the studio had paid over $100,000 to edit her face in the film when she walked in to record sound for a movie in which she was starring.

"He goes, 'Yeah, the studio was really upset,'" she remembered him saying.

"He goes, 'Yeah, I mean I told them it's like she's not Kelly Bundy anymore and, you know, so she looks older' and they literally erased my face."

Applegate portrayed the character of Kelly Bundy on the hit Fox sitcom, Married... with Children for 11 seasons.