Prince Harry, King Charles to reunite in UK under new 'booby trap' plan

Prince Harry's Invictus Games will be hosted in Birmingham

King Charles faces a potential reputational "booby trap" following a significant announcement affecting Prince Harry.

Last week, it was disclosed that the Invictus Games, Harry's sports competition for wounded military personnel and veterans, will be hosted in Birmingham, UK, in 2027.

This marks the second time the games will be held in the UK, following the inaugural event in London in 2014. As the founder of the games, it is highly likely that Harry will travel to the UK for this event.



The prospect of Harry competing on home soil raises questions about whether his father, King Charles, will attend to show support. Charles and Prince William initially backed Harry when he launched the event a decade ago, attending the opening ceremony and later joining him to watch the athletics together in good spirits.

However, relations have since strained, particularly exacerbated by Harry's criticisms of Charles, Queen Camilla, William, and Kate in his Netflix documentary and memoir, Spare.

And according to PR expert Edward Coram James, who is CEO of media agency Go Up, the announcement has proved to be a "booby trap" for the King.

He told Newsweek: "In some ways, it's a bit of a booby trap for them. I'm sure it hasn't been laid as a booby trap, but whether it's been laid that way or not, it's a bit of a booby trap because it forces their hand.

"If they don't go, it looks like they're weighing petty considerations over wounded veterans, so they have to go. Reputationally, they can't not go. Then it forces considerations like, Well, do they then get seen together? And if they're not, again, it probably looks a bit petty from an optics point of view.

"It could force the royals to get in the room and work through their differences. If you want to force a group of people to sit down in a room and have a talk, this is a very good way to do that."

Meanwhile, it is not yet known whether Meghan will accompany Harry during the 2027 Games.

She nearly always makes high-profile appearances during the event and she was last seen publicly in the UK at the late Queen's funeral in 2022 - but the couple's security situation in the UK may prove a stumbling block for the pair.



