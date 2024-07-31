Nava Mau nabs role in new Netflix show after hit 'Baby Reindeer'

Nava Mau appeared in Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer as Teri

Nava Mau has been booked for yet another Netflix hit show after showcasing her acting chops in Baby Reindeer.

According to Deadline, Mau, who garnered rave reviews for her performance as Teri in Richard Gadd’s crime-stalker drama, has secured the role of Detective Marquez in the final season of You.

Mau joins the upcoming season alongside the previously announced cast, including Anna Camp in dual roles as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Griffin Matthews, Madeline Brewer as playwright Bronte, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, and Tom Francis.

Recently, Mau made history by becoming the first trans nominee in the Emmy category for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In an interview following her nomination, Mau expressed her emotions, saying she had tears of "overwhelming joy."

"For trans actors, we just don't get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and to be recognized for all that we are and all that we can be," she emphasized the significance of the nod.

"We can see that when trans people are given the opportunity, we will grow into it and so far beyond any expectation," Mau, 32, added.

Additionally, the fifth and final season of You has been greenlit by the streaming giant, however, the premiere date remains under wraps.