Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox mark Lisa Kudrow's milestone with 'Friends' tribute

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox mark Lisa Kudrow's 61st birthday

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox extended greetings to their Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow on her 61st birthday.

The actress, who famously portrayed Rachel Green on the iconic 90s sitcom, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 30, to pay tribute to her pal on her special day.

She wrote across the photo, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this superwoman. I LOVE YOU FLOOSH!” adding a heart emoji later in the caption.

In the photo, Aniston was spotted next to Kudrow, who sported a Superwoman costume during a memorable episode of Friends.

Another post featured a carousel of clips from @theonewiththefriendsclips, including video bloopers of The Girl on the Train alum laughing on the popular show.

She wrote alongside the memorable montage, “Lisa Kudrow’s laugh is infectious.”

Meanwhile, Cox also posted an honorary tribute, posting a throwback photo of herself and the birthday girl flashing smiles at the camera.

She wrote across the photo, “Happy Birthday my Loot! I couldn’t love you more.”

This came after the 61-year-old actress spilled details about the phenomenal show, reflecting on her overall experience.

The trio has remained friends throughout the years despite Friends ending two decades ago.