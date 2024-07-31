Kate Middleton admits her hardest moment with Meghan Markle

Kat Middleton admits her ‘hardest’ moment with Meghan Markle

Princess Kate opened up about the 'hardest' public appearance with Meghan Markle to a key royal figure.

A royal author, Robert Jobson claimed in his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that the walkabout with the Duchess of Sussex after the Late Queen ELizabeth's death was quite hard for Kate.



For the unversed, Prince William had reportedly invited Prince Harry and his wife to inspect the flowers and well-wishes cards by royal fans in September 2022.



It was the first time the previously known as 'fab four' were photographed after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in which Meghan claimed that Kate made her cry during her wedding.

Robert said, "Picking up the phone to Harry, he [William] suggested that they and their wives put on a show of unity for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together. Harry accepted."

He added, "The resulting images suggested they'd all slipped back into their Fab Four routine, but Catherine later admitted to a member of the Royal Family that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples, the walkabout had been the hardest thing she'd ever had to do."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. Since their infamous exit, the couple made it to the negative headlines due to their inappropriate statements about the senior royal figures.