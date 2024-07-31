James Gunn expresses gratitude as 'Superman' reboot wraps filming

James Gunn took to social media to thank his collaborators as filming for the upcoming Superman movie comes to a close.



The DC Studios feature, set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025, marks a fresh start for the iconic superhero.

“And that’s a wrap,” Gunn wrote. “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”

He continued, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set — and for that I am forever grateful.”

The upcoming Superman film, directed by James Gunn, boasts an impressive cast, including David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

This marks the first film under the new DC Studios leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran. The ensemble cast also features Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Wendell Pierce, and María Gabriela de Faría.

Gunn recently shared a photo from the film's initial week of shooting in snowy Svalbard, Norway.

Notably, this film revives the character of Superman, last portrayed by Henry Cavill in the 2013 film Man of Steel and subsequent titles.