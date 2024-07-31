Halsey regrets her comeback following Britney Spears controversy

Halsey candidly admits regretting about comeback remorse

Halsey expressed regret over her music comeback after facing criticism from fans following the release of her new single Lucky.



The singer, who has been dealing with health issues, shared her feelings on Tumblr, sparking concern among her fanbase.

“My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet,” Halsey wrote in a lengthy post.

“Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am. it’s hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency. Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen. I don’t know man. I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

The Bad At Love singer continued, “When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back.”

However, the singer didn't specify to which criticism they are addressing.

Lucky, released July 26, interpolates Britney Spears’ 2000 hit song of the same name.

“Halsey previously responded to a fan who asked her if she had got Spears involved with her new single. “Yes of course! I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing!” they wrote at the time.

Halsey's new music video, directed by Gia Coppola, explores the darker aspects of fame, paying homage to Britney Spears' original video.

The song is expected to feature on Halsey's upcoming fifth studio album, which follows their recent health struggles.

In June, Halsey revealed their diagnoses of Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, both of which are currently managed or in remission thanks to medical care.