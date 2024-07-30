Meghan Markle's secret night out with key royal figure: Details leaked

Meghan Markle had enjoyed a secret night out with key royal figure before her and Prince Harry's relationship went public.



The Duchess of Sussex admitted she went on a night out with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Prince Harry before their relationship was made public.



The couple shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary.

In 2016, Meghan and Harry had been dating for four months and were very much in love but they wanted to keep prying eyes at bay.

It was not easy for the couple to keep their relationship secret and and their early dates took place in private restaurants or at each other's homes where they knew they were safe from the public.



However, as they grew from strength to strength they began venturing out into the outside world.

The Sussexes, in the first episode of their new £88million "Harry & Meghan" series, shared several photographs from the big night out.

In one snap, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents can be seen crowding in for a photograph with Eugenie and Jack, as well as another friend, Marcus.

The former Suits star revealed that she and Harry, along withEugenie and her now-husband Brooksbank went on a night out at Soho House in Toronto - but to make sure nobody recognised them, they went in disguise.



Meghan cast her mind back to the night while having a chat with Ellen DeGeneres in a talk show interview, saying: "He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well. And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."