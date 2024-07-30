Jennifer Lopez follows ‘Brat Summer’ trend in casual selfie amid divorce chaos

Jennifer Lopez is embracing the Brat summer vibe, inspired by Charli XCX's latest album.

On Monday, she posted a relaxed selfie on Instagram, sporting a cream sweater and effortless waves, and gave a shoutout to Charli XCX by sharing her hit song Apple and the signature lime green aesthetic from Charli's album artwork.

Vice President Kamala Harris has joined the "Brat summer" trend, sparked by Charli XCX's latest album.

After Charli XCX tweeted "kamala IS brat" on July 21, following President Joe Biden's announcement to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, Harris' campaign account on X (formerly Twitter) updated its banner to match the trend's signature style.

The new banner features the phrase "kamala hq" in black lowercase letters against a bright lime green background, mirroring the aesthetic of Charli XCX's album artwork.

Elaborating on what it means to be a "brat," Charli said in a video shared on TikTok on July 1, "You're just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat."

"what it means to be a brat :) #OffTheRecord," Charli captioned the clip.

Charli XCX's song Apple continues to dominate the internet, with its viral dance challenge showing no signs of slowing down.

The trend, which was sparked by TikTok user Kelley Heyer's dance video last month, has now been joined by a slew of celebrities, including Glen Powell and Brooke Shields, who are all busting a move to the catchy track.

