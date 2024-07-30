Taylor Swift breaks silence over tragic attack on children

Southport attack: Taylor Swift releases first statement after tragic incident

Taylor Swift issued her first statement after a horrific attack on children which took place on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside on July 29.

For the unversed, two children were killed and nine were injured, six critically, after a knifeman launched an attack at a children's dance workshop.

On July 30, Swift shared that she was in shock after innocent kids became a target of brutal violence.

She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing continuously, and I'm over me just completely in shock."

Swift added, "The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted 83 everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Notably, Kate Middleton and Prince William also mourned the loss of children in an emotional statement.