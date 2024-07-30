King Charles starts fight with Prince William, Kate over decision for Prince George

King Charles’ decision for Prince George starts fight with Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles faced a major hurdle from Prince William and Kate Middleton over a poignant decision he made for his eldest grandson, Prince George.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are uncompromising when it comes to the well-being of their children, had a “bit of an argument” with the monarch after he assigned a royal role to Prince George, per royal author Tom Quinn.

Prince George, who was 10 at the time, was given the role as Page of Honour during the Coronation of King Charles last year, marking the first time a young royal given such a position.

“I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” Quinn told Express.co.uk at the time. “I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him.”

William and Kate have always tried to shield the kids from the public eye and give childhood as normal as possible.

Quinn suggested that George, who did end up performing his role as pageboy is “It's almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn't have been made to attend.”

The revisiting of those moment may have caused an argument over whether to allow George to take on a major responsibility.