King Charles forced into strict action after Prince William’s sloppy move

King Charles was forced to make Prince William take accountability for his own actions as he took a major risk, possibly jeopardising future of the monarchy.

The monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, this year, following a routine prostate procedure, asked William to sign a formal document to own the risks he will be taking to fly his helicopter, according to royal biographer Robert Jobson.

The Prince of Wales, who is the next in line to the throne, once flew his family in a helicopter which led to a clash between Charles and his eldest son.

In an excerpt from Jobson’s latest book on Kate Middleton, published by Daily Mail, revealed that Charles had a heated exchange with his son over the use of the family helicopter as he flew Kate and his three children.

“William had previously upset the late Queen Elizabeth when he defied her by piloting his entire family the 115 miles from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall in Norfolk,” Jobson wrote.

He also explained that the late Queen was reminded of a 1967 crash that killed her flight captain and “later cautioned William, particularly about flying with his heir Prince George, telling her grandson that he should always be aware of the line of succession.”

William’s grandmother also dubbed the move as an “unnecessary risk.”

The topic was revisited once again after Charles’ health scare, and William was asked to “curb his helicopter use.”

However, when William “refused,” the monarch “insisted that he sign a formal acknowledgement of the risks involved and take full responsibility for his actions, a grim reminder of the weight of succession,” Jobson mentioned in his book.