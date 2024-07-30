Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name-drop hearing delayed

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name-drop faces errors

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name-drop doesn’t seem to be happening soon.



According to her lawyer, Shiloh’s court hearing in the case of teen’s will to drop father Brad Pitt’s last name has been delayed due to a clerical error.

“Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19,” Peter Levine, Shiloh’s legal representative in the case, revealed to People.

The delay in the matter came about two months after Shiloh, daughter to A-listers Angelina Jolie, 49, and Brad Pitt, 60, shared that she wanted to have “Pitt” dropped from her name after turning 18 on May 27.

“Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date,” Levine told the outlet, explaining the technicalities of the issue.

Amid their daughter’s name-drop proceeding, Jolie and Pitt, who split up in 2016, have been going through the process of finalising their divorce in the eight years since.

The former couple are also parents to children Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.