Kim Johnson, ‘Survivor Africa’ runner up dies at 79

Kim Johnson, Survivor Africa runner up dies 79

Kim Johnson, Survivor Africa runner up who holds the record of the oldest woman to ever reach the final stage in the longtime reality competition show, has died at the age of 79.



Johnson’s death news was confirmed by her children.

During her tenure on the show, Johnson, who was 56 years old at the time and had previously taught elementary school, was viewed mostly as following in the footsteps of Ethan Zohn, the eventual winner.

However, she succeeded in the final two immunity challenges to get to the vote, which was cast 5-2 against her.

“Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity,” her children said in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly.

“She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…”

Johnson co-star, Zohn, also took to Instagram to pay homage to the deceased.

“Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!” he wrote in the caption of a throwback post that featured moments spent together.