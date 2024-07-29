Prince William, Kate Middleton's secret school days friendship laidbare

The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton took place on 29 April 2011

In a revelation contrary to popular belief, romance began to blossom for the Prince and Princess of Wales long before their university days.

Despite both starting at St Andrews University in the same year, their initial meeting wasn't there. According to a new book, their paths first crossed during their school years—Prince William at Eton College and Kate at Marlborough College.

This revelation challenges the narrative portrayed in the final series of the hit Netflix drama, The Crown.

In the book, being serialised in the Daily Mail, the author writes: "What's less well known is that Catherine and the Prince first met when she was at Marlborough, and it was then that they actually became friends. 'There was plenty of socialising [between pupils at both schools] back then, and they were known to each other,' said a senior source close to the Middletons. 'I understand he invited her on a few things.'"

During an interview commemorating their engagement in 2010, the couple was questioned about their first meeting. Kate recalled the moment instantly, while William admitted struggling to recollect and mentioned he would need to "wrack his brains."

And Kate added: "I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you. William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on."

In that same interview, the couple talked about their brief split in 2007 before they got back together shortly after.

William said: "We did split up for a bit. We were both very young, it was at university and we were both finding ourselves and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up. It was just a bit of space. It worked out for the better."

In 2022, Kate shared insights into her early romance, revealing that joining the royal family was unexpected for her. She expressed this sentiment during a Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event in Bath, where she also competed against the double Olympic champion in a game of bean bag noughts and crosses, albeit ending up second best.

During a private chat with schoolgirls supported by the charity at St Katherine’s School in Bristol, Kate invited questions about herself after hearing about their experiences at home and school.

When asked by a pupil if she desired to be a "royal," the Princess responded that it wasn't something she had anticipated, but she "fell in love" with William.

The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton took place on Friday, 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

