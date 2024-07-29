Harry, Meghan 'embarrassed, jealous' of William, Kate's museum like space

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first moved into the humble Nottingham Cottage

Meghan Markle's "surprise" at the lavish home of Princess Kate and Prince William reportedly caused tension between the two couples, according to a royal commentator.

When Prince Harry started dating US actress Meghan, they initially resided in Nottingham Cottage, a modest two-bedroom property situated on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex disclosed feeling embarrassed about showing his home to the Duchess of Sussex.

The father-of-two wrote: "I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed. Nott Cott was no palace.

"Nott Cott was palace adjacent - that was the best you could say for it."

In contrast, the Prince and Princess of Wales resided in Apartment 1A, a capacious 20-room house located within the main building of Kensington Palace. Later in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reminisced about being invited for tea with Prince William and Princess Kate.

Harry noted he was "embarrassed" by how small Nottingham Cottage was compared to the future King and Queen's "museum-like" space.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson elaborated on Harry and Meghan's sentiments regarding their home in his new biography, "Catherine, Princess of Wales."

He quoted a close source as stating: "I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was surprised how lavishly Harry's brother was living compared to where they were living.

"It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the couples."

Jobson wrote: "Meghan understood, of course, that William was in the direct line of succession, but she felt that Harry, as a royal prince, deserved more than he had."

The couple relocated to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, a 10-bedroom property, in preparation for the birth of Prince Archie in 2019.

In January 2020, they announced their decision to step back from their roles as senior royals. By the summer of that year, Harry and Meghan had settled in Montecito, California, with their son, who is now five years old. In June 2021, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Princess Lilibet in Santa Barbara.







