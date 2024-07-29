King Charles, Prince William plan big surprise for Harry

King Charles III, Prince William could leave Prince Harry in shock with their unexpected move, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex, who's set to return to the UK for the Invictus Games in 2027, could win hearts of Britons if he succeeds to make amends with his royal relatives before his event.



The Prince of Wales and his father King Charles may well attend Harry's Games when it comes to Birmingham in 2027, in a surprising show of support for the estranged royal.

It was recently announced that the West Midlands city will host the sporting tournament in three years' time, the first time the UK has hosted since the 2014 inaugural ceremony in London.

Charles, Camilla and William attended the launching ceremony to support Harry and his cause for the injured military persons.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, speaking to Slingo, said: "To come back to his home to see the Games here will therefore mean a lot to him. Members of the family will also definitely support him with this. As it is in the UK, it will be nice to think his father and brother will attend, and it is certainly possible that they will."

Harrold went on describing Harry's feelings about his birth country and its people, saying: "His whole life was based in the UK for so many years, and to get up and walk away from that is simply impossible. There may be a part within him that may resent that he has gone away and given up his home.

"He’ll also know what’s been going on with his father, his sister in law and also his friends. Part of him is probably saying because of these, he will need to keep his contacts in the UK."

However, Meghan is not expected to accompany the Duke for his event over security issues. However, her absence will provide a chance to feuding royals to bury the hatchet to begin a new journey of peace and harmony with in the family.

The Duchess has not been back to Britain since September 2022, but former royal correspondent Jennie Bond also believes Invictus could be the perfect opportunity for the Firm to patch things up.