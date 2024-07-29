Kate Middleton’s powerful step to challenge Harry, Meghan claims laid bare

Kate Middleton and Prince William were the ones from the royal family who decided to strongly condemn the shocking racism claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview after exiting the royal family.

The California-based couple claimed that the key royal figures questioned their unborn child Prince Archie’s skin colour.

Soon after the bombshell interview, the royal family released a statement, which reads, "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Speaking of the shocking incident, royal author Robert Jobson revealed in his new Princess Kate’s biography that "the original draft of the statement had been much milder, but both William and Catherine had been keen to toughen it up."



He further stated, "It was the then Duchess of Cambridge herself who came up with the powerful phrase 'recollections may vary.'"

Speaking of the future King's powerful response to the press, Robert said, "Her husband also challenged the allegations, telling reporters: 'We are very much not a racist family.'"

It is pertinent to mention that since Harry and Meghan departed from the UK, their differences with the royal family have only grown due to their controversial moves.