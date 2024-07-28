Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest takes mental toll on Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake has weighed down Jessica Biel after DWI arrest: Source

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest has recently taken a mental toll on Jessica Biel.



A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, “The situation’s been a lot to deal with.”

“While Justin has been touring the country, shrugging off his arrest, Jessica has been holding down the fort,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Jessica has always been the heart of their family, and she loves being a mom.”

However, the source noted, “Her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on.”

“They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly,” added an insider.

The source revealed Justin “getting handcuffed in the Hamptons is embarrassing for her”.

“She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned, “It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait.”

“It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected,” pointed out the source.

The source remarked, “The fear is that more tough times are in store.”

“If Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be,” warned an insider.

Another source claimed that the “DWI would not end the couple’s 12-year marriage”.

“Even though getting a DWI is very serious, she was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn’t have a care in the world,” noted an insider.

The source explained, “She’s clearly moved on from everything that has happened. Justin screwed up again, yet she didn’t seem to be fazed by it.”

Reflecting on the couple’s relationship, a source remarked, “She’s not going to leave him.”

“Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it,” added an insider.

The source further said, “Jessica is worried about him.”

“But Justin has promised her he will make things right,” admitted an insider.