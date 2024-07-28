Prince William makes poignant sacrifice for Kate Middleton

Prince William, who holds the title of the Prince of Wales, is bending the rules for many reasons, with one being his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales and the heir to the throne has taken a different approach than his father King Charles to deal with the Welsh people, after he and Princess Kate received their titles.

Now, the couple are set to make an important addition to their team, per BBC former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

The Princes and Princess of Wales are looking to hire a Welsh-speaking Private Secretary, who will be based in Kensington Palace to help with the affairs.

"William is a Prince of Wales with a difference," Bond told OK! Magazine. "No regalia, no ceremony, no grandeur – he clearly wants to engage directly with the community and with the help of a Welsh speaker when appropriate.”

She explained that Charles made an equally or even “greater effort” to be engaged with the Welsh people by going to university there and learning Welsh.

“William obviously feels that grappling with the notoriously difficult Welsh language is one challenge he hasn’t got time for in his busy life,” Bond said.

She also added that William is “doing things his own way by trying to be part of the community and staying in B&Bs when they go there, renting out properties they own instead of letting them lie empty most of the year.”

However, before Princess Kate was dealing with her cancer diagnosis, visiting Wales happened on “a regular basis," which is a major change that came afterwards.

William has made a poignant change to his role in a bid to support his wife and also caring for their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.