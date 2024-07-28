Harrison Ford stands tall on William Hurt’s legacy for ‘Captain America 4’

Harrison Ford will play the role of Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World

Harrison Ford is slated to take forward the legacy of the late William Hurt in Captain America 4.



On Saturday, July 27, at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con day three of the Marvel panel at Hall H, Ford 82, in an interview with People Magazine, reflected on taking Hurt’s role as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World.

"He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime," Ford says of Hurt, who passed away on March 13, 2022.

"God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character," added Ford, who was present at the panel with Anthony Mackie, playing Sam Wilson, now operating as Captain America, and the rest of the cast to promote the upcoming film.

"Feels good, feels officially good. I'd been watching really good actors having a really good time working in the Marvel universe and I'm delighted to now be one of them," he said, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, Hurt, 77, first appeared in the MCU in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 and continued to reprise his role four times. Most recently, he joined Black Widow in 2021.