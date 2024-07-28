Taylor Swift laughs off on-stage mishap during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift showed off her quick wit and professionalism when she made a minor mistake during her concert in Munich, Germany on July 27.



While performing a secret songs segment on her Eras Tour, Swift playfully joked about hitting the wrong notes on her piano, proving that even the best can have an off moment.

"Sometimes you just don't hit the right note, do you?" she stated as seen in a widely circulated video on X (formerly Twitter), just before she launched into her mashup of Ivy from Evermore and Call It What You Want from Reputation.

Swift's exquisitely carved piano has appeared to let her down before. On July 14, while she was performing a set of hidden songs during her Milan Eras Tour stop, the piano gave way.

The Grammy winner said, "We have finally broken this thing," as a crew member came onstage to mend her instrument.

Fortunately, the piano was OK, and the performance went on without any problems.

The Karma singer performed in Hamburg, Germany, prior to her tour stop in Munich. While setting up for that portion of the show, she disclosed that she had done her own hair, makeup, and styling for the Folklore album shoot.

“You can’t have hair and makeup. You can’t have wardrobe. You just have to do it yourself,” Swift, who marked the fourth anniversary of the album, said in a fan-captured video shared on TikTok.

“So, I called my friend who has some woods behind her house and was like, ‘Can I take some pictures in your forest?’ She said, 'Yes.' I ordered all these nightgowns online and brought them and did my own hair and makeup and just was like, ‘I guess I’ll braid it, I don’t know.' "

The European leg of Swift's tour will then conclude with another five-night stint in London.