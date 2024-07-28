Ryan Reynolds reveals fans hated original title for 'Deadpool 3'

Ryan Reynolds shares his stance on Deadpool and Wolverine's original title

Ryan Reynolds claimed that fans initially hated Deadpool & Wolverine’s original name.



During an exclusive interview segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live as guest hosts, via Yahoo Movies UK, Reynolds and Hugh Jackman revealed that the original title was Deadpool and Friend, acknowledging Wolverine’s presence in the film.

The Green Lantern star said, "On the eve of the Super Bowl — and the Super Bowl is where we first launched the trailer for 'Deadpool and...' not Friend but Wolverine — it leaked because of the son-of-a-b***hes on the internet."

"The title leaked, and we looked at it and listened, and they f**ing hated that title, and we were not feeling so good about that anymore."

According to Reynolds, the actor insisted on changing the title ahead of Marvel’s approval.

He said, "We were like, 'No, we're changing the title, I will never call this movie Deadpool and Friend. And they did it, they did it. They really changed the title.”

Marvel was reluctant to change the name since the studio had ordered promotional materials with the Deadpool and Friend title, including 9,000 standees.

The film that lived up to the hype, Deadpool and Wolverine, features a ton of Marvel cameos from the past 25 years and is now playing in theatres.