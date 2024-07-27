Francis Ford Coppola attempting to kiss young female extras

Francis Ford Coppola faces backlash after unsettling on-set incident with young extras.

Francis Ford Coppola, the 85-year-old Oscar-winning director, has found himself at the center of controversy following the release of shocking new footage from the set of his upcoming sci-fi epic, Megalopolis.

Earlier this year, accusations surfaced alleging that Coppola had attempted to kiss topless and scantily clad female extras during the film's production.

Now, new video evidence obtained by Variety appears to corroborate these claims.

The footage, captured by a crew member in February 2023 during the filming of a nightclub scene, shows Coppola navigating a crowded dance floor at Atlanta's Tabernacle concert hall.

As the music thumped, the director is seen approaching several female extras in what seems to be an attempt to kiss and hug them.

The scene in question also featured Nathalie Emmanuel, one of the film’s leading stars, raising further questions about the set's environment and Coppola’s behavior.

With Megalopolis set for a theatrical release on September 27, the disturbing footage has cast a shadow over the film’s anticipated debut.

In a new twist to the controversy surrounding Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming sci-fi epic, Megalopolis, additional details have emerged from the set that paint a troubling picture of the legendary director's behavior.

A call sheet obtained by Variety reveals that female background actors in the nightclub scene were specifically "cleared for topless nudity" or "scantily clad" attire, with around 150 to 200 people present during the shoot.

According to sources who spoke to Variety, Coppola exhibited a troubling level of impunity on set, with reports of his conduct described as "unprofessional."

Insiders allege that the director frequently attempted to approach female extras amidst the filming, often accidentally placing himself into the frame of the shot.

This behavior has raised serious concerns about the environment on set and the treatment of actors involved in the production.