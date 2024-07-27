Katy Perry spills beans on wedding preparations with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed three-year-old daughter Daisy in 2020

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are gearing up to say "I do."

The Mirror US reported on Saturday, July 27, that a pop star revealed her wedding plans during a recent conversation with iHeart Radio Breakfast.

"We are engaged, yes. I was going to get married, and then Covid happened, and now I have a really large credit at a venue that I am going to use," the Firework chart topper playfully noted.

Initially, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter and her fiancé, 47, had planned to walk down the aisle in a wedding ceremony to be held in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plans, but now the star-studded couple is catching up on planning for the rescheduled festivities.

The songstress, who welcomed three-year-old daughter Daisy with Orlando in August 2020, also revealed preparations for her wedding dress.

"I was pregnant then, so the dress is different now," she quipped, sharing it has undergone a redesign, "We are going to rework the whole thing."

On the work front, the Chained to the Rhythm vocalist is gearing up for a spectacular world tour in support of her forthcoming seventh album, 143.