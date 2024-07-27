Marvel's Cebulski, Kevin Feige discuss comic book inspiration

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel's top editor C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige discussed how comic books influence Marvel movies.

Cebulski showcased iconic comic book art and its corresponding scenes in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Captain America's shield block in Civil War and Captain America punching Hitler in the first issue.

Feige said that it would be awesome if Disney+ included a function that lets viewers scroll through a film and then view the original comic book illustration that served as inspiration for the scene. Feige should use his influence to make that happen, Cebulski joked.

Feige also related a story about The First Avenger's montage scene, in which Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans attacks a man portraying Adolph Hitler while on a road show celebrating patriotism.

The crew understood they had to cast their Hitler as they prepared to shoot that sequence. At that point, people began to take notice of James Payton, a stand-in.

He performed stand-in work on the set for several actors during lighting testing and set-ups. As Ss Feige pointed out, you spend a lot of time staring at stand-ins on the monitor.

“He looked nothing like Hitler,” Feige recalled, but the team thought it’d be fun to throw him in. He added to laughs from the crowd: “He had to call his mom. ‘Mom I’m in the movie. I’m playing Hitler.”

MCU's Feige and Cebulski praised concept artist Ryan Meinerding and comic book artist Adi Granov for their contributions to the franchise.

Granov's iconic "superhero pose" - popularized by his Invincible Iron Man No. 76 cover - has become a staple in the MCU, even getting a nod in Black Widow.