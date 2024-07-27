Prince William steps down from FA role to pursue new challenges

The Prince of Wales was appointed President of the FA in 2005

The reason behind Prince William’s decision to step down from his role as FA President has been revealed.

The Prince of Wales was appointed President of the FA in 2005 and has held the position for nearly 20 years.

Speaking to GB news the royal commentator, provided insights on William's surprising announcement as he said William has "learnt his lesson after the Lionesses snub."

The heir to the throne s is stepping back to focus more on his new roles and responsibilities in Wales and as Duke of Cornwall. He will now serve as Patron of the Football Association in a more limited capacity.

This shift comes nearly a year after William faced significant criticism for not attending the Women's World Cup final, between England's Lionesses and Spain in Australia.

A decision made due to the logistical challenges of travelilng across the globe for a brief period. In contrast, the Prince recently travelled to Berlin to watch the Men's Euro 2024 final between England and Spain with Prince George.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, spoke exclusively to GB News about William's decision to not travel to Australia in August 2023.

He said: "William should have gone, of course, to Australia last year for the Lionesses, so that has been taken on board.”

William and George's trip to Berlin coincided with Princess Charlotte's attendance at the Wimbledon Men’s final with Princess Kate. The news follows Prince William’s recent trip with his eldest son, Prince George, to watch England’s final in Germany, where the team faced a tough 2-1 defeat against Spain.

In the aftermath of this significant loss, England’s manager Gareth Southgate resigned from his position, and Prince William released a statement regarding his departure.

“Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan,” he continued.







