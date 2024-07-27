Kate Middleton wins respect for her ability to laugh at herself

The intriguing biography will be available for purchase starting August 1

Princess Kate has earned widespread admiration for her endearing humour and self-deprecating nature.

Royal author Robert Jobson in new biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales explores future Queen Kate's transformation from a regular university student to a devoted mother of three and a future queen.

Jobson, a seasoned royal correspondent, shares incredible insights about the Princess of Wales, revealing the 'modern-day fairytale' that has captured the nation's imagination.

According to the biography description: "Her self-deprecation, willingness to laugh at herself, solid work ethic - along with her husband, William, warmth, and accessibility - this Royal Family 's dynamic duo have become the most popular members of the Royal Family.

"But it's not come without its fair share of commentary and scandal, particularly with recent revelations on the relationship of the 'Fab Four' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as her own health scares."

In a segment featured on Mail Online, Jobson also discussed the disagreement between King Charles and Prince William regarding security concerns.



"After being diagnosed with ­cancer, King Charles — perhaps reminded of his own mortality — echoed his late mother’s concerns. And when William refused to stop flying with his family, Charles insisted that he sign a formal ­document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions.

"It would be scant consolation, of course, for an unspeakable tragedy, let alone for the prospect of King Harry and Queen Meghan…"



