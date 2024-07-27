Lisa Kudrow dishes on chaos behind filming 'Friends' opening credits

Lisa Kudrow reveals the inspiration behind Friends' opening credits

Lisa Kudrow revealed the surprising inspiration behind the hilarious gags in the Friends’ opening credits.

The actress, who is known for playing Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom, revealed that she hated filming the opening sequence.

During an exclusive interview on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Girl on the Train actress looked back on her time on the show.

While she reminisced about her late co-star Matthew Perry, Lisa spilled details on the bittersweet story about their show’s now-iconic opening.

Recounting hilarious instances from the show, she recalled, “Honest to God, shooting those titles in the fountain was a nightmare,” going on to explain that since the intro was shot at night, the water in the fountain was extremely cold.

Describing it as an “unmotivated” experience, she continued, “We’d done, I think, 500 takes of dancing.”

However, she said it was Perry, who made all the effort worthwhile since “it was so cold, and we had to keep doing it.”

Lisa imitated Perry ‘snarking’ as she recalled another instance, “They said, ‘We’re going to do one more take.’ And he [Perry] said: ‘One more? OK. Can’t remember a time I wasn’t in a fountain.’”

She continued to mimic her friend’s unique cadence, adding, “Seriously. Can’t remember a time I wasn’t wet. What, are we wet? In a fountain? What, are we dancing in a fountain?”

According to Lisa, the laughter in the Friends intro is completely genuine, stemming from Perry’s playful response to the absurd situation.