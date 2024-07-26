Prince William takes lead over Prince Harry with strategic move

Prince William handles media scrutiny better than Prince Harry

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince William excels at handling media pressure compared to Prince Harry.



In the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry spoke about his struggle with the British press and explained that his dedication to challenging the tabloids is a "central piece" of the ongoing rift with his family.

Since relocating to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020 and engaging in several critical interviews about royal life, the relationship between Harry and the royal family has continued to be tense.

Speaking about his comments in the latest documentary, GB News host Ben Leo pointed out: "The comparison to his brother, Prince William... It's a stark contrast, really, with how they've both handled the tragic death of their mother.

"William, as far as I understand, has a problem with the press, of course, but he kind of gets his head down. He knows how to handle it.

"He knows that he's going to need them at some point in his life, and he holds himself with dignity and just cracks on with it, especially at a time when his wife is sick and his father's sick.

"Harry meanwhile, it's a stark contrast, isn't it, the way he's been behaving in recent years."

To which former royal reporter Charles Rae responded: "Well, it is a stark contrast. Harry was the darling of the tabloids. At one stage he was the cheeky chappie, he was the Prince Louis of his day. He was a soldier and served with great distinction. He did two tours of Afghanistan and set up the Invictus Games.

"I think he forgets all about all the praise that was heaped upon him at that time. You know, it's just the nasty stuff. Tabloids have done it again."

Harry responded: "There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway. There was... they pushed me too far. It got to a point where you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't.

"I don't think there's anybody else in the world that is better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.

"It's still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read...

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. And these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."







