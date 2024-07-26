Jennifer Garner quips about Ben Affleck divorce in Deadpool & Wolverine

Jennifer Garner playfully jokes about Ben Affleck divorce in Deadpool & Wolverine

Jennifer Garner has recently quipped about Ben Affleck divorce during her surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.



Garner reprised her Daredevil character, Elecktra in new Marvel superhero movie, which also featured Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy.

In one scene of the movie, Reynolds’ Deadpool is shown giving his deep condolences to former Marvel movie characters who hadn't survived the wasteland world.

When he mentions Daredevil, a character Affleck previously played, Garner's Elektra doesn’t show any emotion and she quickly replied, “Oh, it's fine.”

Garmer first played Elecktra opposite Affleck in 2003’s Daredevil. The couple reportedly fell in love while working together on the project and eventually tied the knot in 2005.

However, after more than a decade of marriage and three children, they officially parted ways in 2018.

So far, Garner and Affleck were able to harmoniously co-parent their three kids over the years.

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Peppermint actress revealed she’s fond of action movies but could not find appealing flicks.

“I’d wanted to do something physical, but the roles that came my way didn’t have high enough stakes to make me believe in them,” she stated.

Garner added, “The drama has to be real, and the reason for risk has to be the highest imaginable.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is in theatres now.