Prince Harry's claim about Queen Elizabeth II sparks anger

Prince Harry, who has sparked new debate with his interview, has claimed that late Queen Elizabeth was backing him in his war against the tabloids from beyond the grave.

The Duke of Sussex has made some new revelations in a new interview that aired on July 25 as part of an ITV documentary titled "Tabloids on Trial".

Harry accused the press' continued hostility towards himself and his wife prevents him from taking Meghan back to Britain.

To a question from Rebecca Barry about his relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry said: "We had many conversations before she passed," the prince said of his grandmother who died in September 2022. "This is very much something that she supported."

The Duke went on claiming: She knew how much this meant to me and she's very much up there going, 'See this through to the end,' without question."

However, royal expert has flayed Harry for his claims about the late Queen, saying: "In his Prince Harry’s new 'lies' about the late Queen and Princess Diana have caused "hurt and blind rage" within the Royal Family."

He went on: "Royal sources have reacted with total disdain in terms of the validity and accuracy of the claims."