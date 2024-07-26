Queen Mary and King Frederik make grand entrance at Paris Olympics

Queen Mary stuns in red jumpsuit and white skirt at Paris Olympics.

Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark are back at the Olympic Games, where their royal romance first blossomed! The couple made a grand return to the spotlight in Paris on July 25, as the city buzzed with excitement for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

They kicked off their visit with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the Danish Pavilion on the iconic Champs-Élysées.

Then attended a glamorous gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the French Presidency at the Louvre Museum.

The following day, both visited the Olympic Village, where they mingled with Danish athletes and enjoyed lunch with a group of competitors.

During the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, a then-unknown Mary Donaldson met Frederik, who introduced himself simply as "Fred," at the Slip Inn bar.

Mary later recounted the charming encounter, saying, "When we first met, we shook hands, and I had no idea he was the prince of Denmark.

It was only half an hour later that someone told me, "Do you know who these people are?"

This modest introduction at a bustling bar laid the foundation for their enduring romance, making their connection to the Olympics all the more special.