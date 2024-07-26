Adele and Rich Paul's proposal and plans for her UK move

Adele jokes about marriage at Alan Carr’s comedy show.

Amid swirling rumors that Adele and Rich Paul were already married, it has now been revealed that the couple has just gotten engaged.

According to reports, basketball agent Rich Paul, discreetly proposed to Adele last week during a romantic getaway in Tottenham, London—a choice of location that holds special significance as it is Adele’s hometown.

Sources told The Sun that his proposal was a heartfelt nod to Adele's roots. He presented her with an extraordinary four-carat diamond ring, ensuring the moment was as dazzling as it was meaningful.

The couple celebrated their engagement in style, toasting with champagne at the chic Chiltern Firehouse the following evening.

Adele is finding humor in the ongoing speculation about her marital status, as it’s now confirmed that she and Rich Paul are engaged rather than already married.

The couple, who were rumored to have tied the knot last year, sparked further intrigue when they reportedly hinted at their union during a comedy show by singer's best friend, Alan Carr, in Los Angeles.

According to audience members, she shouted "I did!" when asked if anyone had recently gotten married, adding a touch of charm to the intimate event.

One attendee recounted, "Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend, enjoying herself immensely.

Her security team only came in to bring her snacks, and she was clearly having a great time, heckling Alan as if she was just another fan."