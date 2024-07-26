Lady Gaga hails Celine Dion as 'rare supportive force' in music industry

Celine Dion charms Paris with high spirits.

Lady Gaga is singing Celine Dion's praises ahead of their highly anticipated duet at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony this Friday.

Gaga, who’s set to share the stage with Dion for the first time, has publicly lauded the iconic singer for her remarkable support in the often cutthroat music industry.

Recalling a memorable moment from 2018, Gaga fondly remembers Dion attending her Las Vegas residency, an event that left her utterly starstruck.

"I swear to you, the number of women I can count on one hand who are truly supportive in this industry is so few," Gaga remarked. "It’s like, I’d need more fingers! Celine, you are simply amazing."

Their performance of Édith Piaf's La Vie en Rose will be a special highlight of the ceremony, marking Dion’s return to the stage after a challenging battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome.

Lady Gaga was the picture of glamour and delight as she strolled out of Laperouse restaurant in Paris on Thursday evening, just a day before her highly anticipated duet with Celine Dion at the Olympics opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, excitement is building for the big performance as French journalist Thierry Moreau revealed that both have been hard at work rehearsing their rendition of Édith Piaf's La Vie en Rose.