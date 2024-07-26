Leonardo DiCaprio still playing by his own rules with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio's friends and insiders are dismissing rumours that he's ready to settle down with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.



Despite their nearly year-long relationship, sources close to DiCaprio say he values his independence and freedom, especially when his partner has a busy schedule like Ceretti.

"Leo still plays by his own set of rules when it comes to relationships," the insider revealed.

"Especially when he's with somebody who has an incredibly busy career and schedule, and that's Vittoria in a nutshell."

Vittoria, 26, hasn't been waiting around for playboy Leo, 49, to propose anytime soon.

She was recently spotted getting hot and heavy with White Lotus actor Theo James on a yacht in Italy—obviously for a Dolce & Gabbana picture shoot.

“There’s a different and looser set of boundaries when you are quote-unquote ‘dating’ him, and you have to get used to it if you want to stick around!” the insider noted.

Even while the Oscar winner has his work to attend to, it is evident that Leo is unaffected in the slightest by the hectic schedule of a top model.

“During the summer, when Leo needs to maximize his vacation time and recharge his batteries, he can do anything he wants,” the insider spilled. “Vittoria wouldn’t have signed up for this relationship if she didn’t know that. It’s particularly evident when they’re in totally different countries for weeks on end.”

The source added, “He’s committed to this lifestyle, and he’s surrounded by people who encourage it.”