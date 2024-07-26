Wiz Khalifa welcomes first child with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar

Wiz Khalifa, Aimee Aguilar welcome first child

Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar became parents to their first child together, a daughter, whom they named Kaydence.



Aimee, who revealed the news on social media on Wednesday, shared in a TikTok video that she “gave birth exactly a week ago today, so I am a week postpartum.”

The girlfriend of the We Dem Boyz rapper provided fans with a look “at what [her] stomach looks like” a week after giving birth to the couple's first child.

Aimee, 29, shared the reason why her stomach looked so dark, that’s because she “tanned a lot” while she was pregnant, and also shared what daily routine she is following to get a “flat flat” stomach back.

She also reflected on a tear she suffered that required stitches while giving birth, which requires her to wait to resume working out. The only workouts she's been able to do is “all over the house doing basic errands.”

“I can’t wait to start working out again,” she added.

“To all my other mom girlies, you'll get through this,” she said while sending out a support message for all other pregnant women out there.

“Your body will do its thing in its time. Don't ever compare your postpartum body to anybody else.”